6 graduate from SBA Emerging Leaders Executive Training Program

After spending eight months and more than 100 hours of work in evening classes, six small businesses will graduate from the Mississippi Small Business Administration’s 2017 Emerging Leaders Executive Training program. The SBA Emerging Leaders Initiative is a federal training initiative that specifically focuses on executives of businesses poised for growth in historically challenged communities.

Graduates were Edward Peter Cole, Owner, Electro National Corporation, Jackson; James Phipps, President\Founder, BeCloud, Jackson; Jason Thompson, Principal Owner, Fahrenheit Creative Group, Jackson; John Chambers, C.E.O., CardSoft Technologies, Jackson; Joseph Miller, President, ElectricWorks Inc., Jackson; and Margaret Skinner, Vice-President, PRN Devices, Inc., Raymond.