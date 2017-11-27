Benjamin E. Griffith, a principal of Griffith Law Firm in Oxford, is among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators for 2017. Selection to America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most exceptional trial attorneys in high value, high stakes legal matters.

To be considered for selection, an attorney must have litigated (for either plaintiff or defendant) a matter with at least $2,000,000 in alleged damages at stake or with the fate of a business worth at least $2,000,000 at stake.

The top 100 qualifying attorneys in each state receive this honor.