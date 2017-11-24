Architectural firm announces licensure

David Ford, AIA, of Dale Partners Architects P.A., recently passed his architectural registration exams and became a licensed architect in the state of Mississippi. Ford has over 24 years of experience, and has been with Dale Partners for nine years. He received his Bachelor of Architecture from Mississippi State University in 1993.

While at Dale Partners, Ford has been heavily involved in a wide variety of projects including the Mill at MSU in Starkville, MS, the Mississippi Civil Rights and History Museums in Jackson, and several school projects throughout Mississippi.