Baker Donelson’s Carter Thompson Elected National Director of DRI

J. Carter Thompson, a shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Jackson and Memphis offices, has been elected to a three-year term as a member of the National Board of Directors of the DRI, the leading organization of civil defense attorneys and in-house counsel. DRI’s international membership exceeds 22,000.

The leader of Baker Donelson’s Product Liability and Mass Tort Group and former chair of the Drug, Device & Life Sciences Industry Group, Thompson concentrates his practice in the national, regional and local defense of products liability, drug and medical device, commercial and professional liability cases. He has more than 30 years of experience defending product liability and other claims and lawsuits across the country and abroad.

A Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, Thompson has been an active member of the DRI for more than 20 years. He has served as chair of the Drug and Medical Device Committee since 2015 and previously served as vice chair and program chair of the Drug and Medical Device Committee. He is a member of the Product Liability Advisory Council, Lawyers for Civil Justice and the American, Mississippi and Capital Area Bar Associations. Thompson has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America since 2007 and inMid-South Super Lawyers since 2006. He was named The Best Lawyers in America 2018 and 2016 Jackson-MS Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year”. He has also been listed since 2007 as a leading litigation lawyer in Mississippi by Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers and has been listed in The International Who’s Who of Product Liability Defense Lawyers since 2011 and in The International Who’s Who of Life Sciences Lawyers since 2014.