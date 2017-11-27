Baker Donelson’s Mississippi Attorneys Named to 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers, Mid-South Rising Stars

Fourteen Mississippi attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2017 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers, which recognizes attorneys in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Overall 94 Baker Donelson lawyers in those four states were honored.

Mississippi attorneys named to the list: Sheryl Bey, Michael T. Dawkins, Brooks Eason, Davis Frye, Robert E. Hauberg Jr., Leonard C. Martin, Dan M. McDaniel, William S. Painter, J. Randall Patterson, William N. Reed, Frederick N. Salvo III, J. Carter Thompson Jr., Robert F. Walker, and Richard F. Yarborough Jr.

William N. Reed and Robert F. Walker were also named among the top 50 attorneys in Mississippi by Mid-South Super Lawyers.

The publication also honored 9 Baker Donelson attorneys in Mississippi in its 2017 list of Mid-South Rising Stars: Tyler C. Ball, Brent Cole, Nakimuli Davis-Primer, Wendy Huff Ellard, Adam Gates, Samuel Gregory, Jennifer G. Hall, Adria Jetton and Bradley C. Moody. Overall 53 Baker Donelson attorneys were recognized.

Super Lawyers is a service of Thomson Reuters, Legal Division. The selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent evaluation of candidates, a peer review of candidates and a good-standing and disciplinary check.