Baptist welcomes new internist to staff

William Rosenblatt has joined the medical staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus as an internal medicine physician.

Originally from Fort Adams, Rosenblatt attended the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, cum laude, from Furman University in Greenville, S.C. He graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 2013. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., in 2017 where he was chief medical resident.

He is a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.

Rosenblatt’s interests include health care economics, innovative primary care delivery models and medical education. He enjoys photography, woodworking and spending time outdoors with his family.