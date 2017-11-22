Biloxi senior earns place at Future Women in Women Weekend

Elizabeth Van Horn, senior at St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi, was selected to attend the Future Women in Business Weekend at Washington University Olin Business School in November.

To be eligible, a student must be a female high school junior or senior interested in business that has maintained a 3.4 or higher GPA. Only 30 students were selected to attend the conference.

Van Horn has achieved a weighted GPA of 3.9, an ACT score of 32 and maintains a professional photography business, Liz X Van Photo, which was the topic of essay for the conference.