Boasberg Named President & COO of Beau Rivage

MGM Resorts International has appointment Bill Boasberg as president and chief operating officer of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, where he will oversee daily operations while providing strategic direction.

Boasberg began his career in hospitality and gaming in New Orleans, his hometown. Most recently, he has served as the top executive at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, which he help open in December.

In May 2015, Boasberg became the general manager of MGM National Harbor, and in June of this year, he was promoted to president and COO of the resort. Before joining the Maryland team in 2015, he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at ARIA Resort & Casino. During his 12 years with MGM Resorts, he has been instrumental in directing complex financial strategies at resorts including The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur. He began his career in hospitality and gaming at Bally’s in New Orleans.

Earlier in his career, he was a consultant for accounting firm KPMG in Dallas. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and an MBA from the University of New Orleans.

Mr. Boasberg will assume his new role at Beau Rivage later this year, after completing licensing requirements. He succeeds Marcus Glover, who in July was named president and COO of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.