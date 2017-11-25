Bradley and Attorneys Recommended in 2018 Benchmark Litigation

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has earned the top distinction as “highly recommended” and 50 of the firm’s attorneys have been listed in the 2018 edition of Benchmark Litigation, a guide to litigation firms and attorneys in the United States and Canada.

Bradley has been “highly recommended” in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee and “recommended” in North Carolina. Among the firm’s ranked attorneys, 33 are listed as “Local Litigation Stars” and 17 are listed as “Future Stars.”

Attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office who are recognized as “Local Litigation Stars”: Jeffrey R. Blackwood, Roy D. Campbell III, Margaret Oertling Cupples, W. Wayne Drinkwater, J. William Manuel, Alex Purvis and Stephen L. Thomas.

Attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office who are recognized as “Future Stars”: Michael J. Bentley and Mary Clay W. Morgan.

Bentley was also named to the Benchmark Under 40 Hot List 2017.