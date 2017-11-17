Brian Johnson appointed to Jackson State University Development Foundation Board

Brian Johnson, a Senior Vice President at Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of Trustmark, has been appointed to serve on the Jackson State University Development Foundation Board. The Board is charged with attracting, investing, and managing private resources in an effort to raise funds for student scholarships and campus enhancements for the university.

Johnson has 12 years of experience in the insurance industry. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Jackson State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Alcorn State University. Johnson has completed both Leadership Mississippi and Leadership Greater Jackson programs. He was recently recognized as one of the 2017 Top 100 Producers in the country by Insurance Business America Magazine.

Johnson is active in his community, where he is currently involved in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – Mississippi Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., 100 Black Men of Jackson, Inc., the Mississippi Road Builders Association, the Mississippi Minority Contractors Association of Mississippi, the National Association of Surety Bond Producers and the Mississippi Minority Business Alliance, Inc.