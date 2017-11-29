Brown named Employee of the Quarter at South Mississippi State Hospital

Merwin Brown was recently named South Mississippi State Hospital’s third quarter 2017 Employee of the Quarter. Brown joined SMSH in June 2014 as a pharmacy technician.

A Forrest County native and resident, Brown is a graduate of Hattiesburg High School. He attended William Carey College for two years and transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in 2005 in Mass Communication and Journalism with an emphasis in Radio Broadcasting and a minor in English.

Brown has been a pharmacy technician for seven years and is registered through the Mississippi State Board of Pharmacy and nationally certified by the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board. Before joining to SMSH, he worked for CVS Pharmacy in Hattiesburg.

Brown enjoys reading, writing poetry, and spending time with family and Friends. He is a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. and of Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital. Brown also serves as the hospital’s Santa Claus for patient Christmas parties each year and performs at various hospital activities.