Bryant Joins Barrett Design Studio

Katrina Bryant, Allied ASID, has joined Barrett Design Studio as a staff designer. Bryant has over 20 years of experience as a designer. Prior to joining Barrett Design Studio, she was a Corporate Facilities Designer with BBT Corporation of North Carolina. She was previously with Barbara Barry Galleries in retail space design.

Bryant also worked with Hayden Design Associates as well as a national residential design company. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design from James Madison University in Virginia.