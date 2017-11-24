Buchanan returns to Mississippi advertising agency as CEO

The Focus Group, a full-service advertising and public relations agency in Gulfport has announced the return of Allison Buchanan in a new role as CEO.

Before returning to The Focus Group, Buchanan, a Gulf Coast native, was CEO for 19 months at New Media Lab, LLC, in Oxford. She previously worked five years with The Focus Group.

Prior to joining The Focus Group, Allison was president of Buchanan Group, a marketing communications firm in Biloxi. Her previous employment included time as a product line manager at Fortune 500 company Ecolab, Inc., and she served in sales, management and marketing roles with Pillsbury Corporation in Dallas and Houston, and with Berkshire Corp. in Denver, Colo., and Great Barrington, Mass.

Buchanan graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Journalism and Public Relations from the University of Mississippi with minors in Art and University Scholars. She was in the Ole Miss Hall of Fame, was ODK “Leader of the Year,” and served as national president of the Intercollegiate Association for Women Students.