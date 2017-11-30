Bush serving on national oversight group for the American Heart Association

Dave Bush, Executive Vice President and manager of The First Private Bank, a division of The First, A National Banking Association, has been named to the American Heart Association’s Volunteer Oversight Group for 2017 and 2018.

The Volunteer Oversight Group works with Association executive staff to promote volunteerism across the organization’s footprint, which includes the United States, as well as 80 additional countries around the globe.

Only a dozen or so volunteers serve on this committee. Members represent diverse personal and professional experiences and backgrounds, as well as communities of varying size.

Bush has served the organization in volunteer leadership roles for more than a decade. He was a member of the board of directors for the Association’s Greater Southeast Affiliate from 2006 through 2013, including a term as the board’s chairperson from 2010 to 2011. Bush has also served on numerous national Association committies and subcommitties, as well as the on the national board of directors from 2011 through 2014.

Bush also been active in the Heart Ball and Heart Walk.