Businessman Randall Crenshaw Honored with Order of the Golden Arrow Award

For more than three decades, Randall W. Crenshaw has served as an innovative leader with CommScope. The high-tech American firm helps companies around the world design, build and manage their wired and wireless networks.

Rising up the corporate ladder at CommScope, Crenshaw has many accomplishments in the rapidly changing industry. His successful work over the years is getting noticed at Mississippi College and elsewhere.

Randall W. Crenshaw, a 1978 Mississippi College graduate and a long-time leader with CommScope, will be saluted as co-recipient of the Christian university’s Order of the Golden Arrow Award.

Each Fall, the National Alumni Association award showcases Mississippi College graduates or university friends for their outstanding personal and professional achievements.

A resident of Murphy, Texas, Crenshaw has served as the CommScope’s executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2011. He’s worked in various leadership capacities at the company since 1985. He was named executive vice president and general manager for enterprise in 2004. CommScope was founded in 1976.

Crenshaw has remained a major supporter of Mississippi College and the School of Business. He serves on the MC Board of Trustees.

Crenshaw shares the honor with Alabama resident Bob Terry. A 1965 MC graduate, Terry is president and editor of the award-winning “Alabama Baptist” newspaper based in Birmingham.