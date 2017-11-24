Butler Snow Recognized by 2017 LMG Life Sciences Awards

Butler Snow in Ridgeland has been recognized by the 2017 LMG Life Sciences Awards as “Highly Recommended” for U.S. product liability litigation and shortlisted for “Product Liability Law Firm of the Year” in the U.S. The firm was one of only 14 firms ranked across the U.S. in the “Highly Recommended” category, and one of only nine firms on the shortlist.

Christy D. Jones and Orlando R. Richmond, Sr., were both recognized as Life Sciences Stars in the area of Product Liability Litigation by the 2017 LMG Life Sciences Awards, with Jones shortlisted as “Product Liability Attorney of the Year” for the U.S. Jones and Richmond are members of the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Healthcare Group at Butler Snow.

In its analysis, LMG Life Sciences states that “[t]he product liability capabilities of Butler Snow . . . were recognized by peers as ‘exceptional.’” LMG Life Sciences further states that “Christy Jones is singled out as ‘an unbelievably effective and active trial litigator,’” and that “Orlando ‘Rod’ Richmond was described by one industry competitor as having ‘one of the best courtroom presences in the industry’. . . . “