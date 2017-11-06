Chamber Leadership Lafayette Program Graduates 19 Emerging Leaders

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce recently graduated 19 emerging community leaders from its 29th annual Leadership Lafayette Program.

The 2017 class included: Cade Austin, Baptist Memorial Hospital; Betty Bloom, Bloom Again/Dignity.PERIOD; Jody Burnett, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church; Brooke Gobert, Trustmark National Bank; John Hopkins; Kelly Huckaby, Mississippi Federal Credit Union; Medora Justus, Hardy Reed/Univ. of Miss; Chloe Lloyd; Ed Maxwell, Watkins, Ward and Stafford; Jerad Myers, Turner Law, PLLC; Lauren Pace, FNB Oxford; Henry Paris, HomeFirst Mortgage; Justin Ramsey, Bancorp South; Rixter Sharpe, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Diagnostic Center; Sha’ Simpson, North Mississippi Regional Center; Afton Thomas, Southern Food Alliance at Univ. of Miss; Cobie Watkins, University of MS Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Alex White, University of Mississippi; Ryan Winters, Oxford Police Department.

Sha’ Simpson, Volunteer Coordinator at North Mississippi Regional Center, received the 10th Annual Leadership Award after a class vote.

The Chamber will begin accepting applications for the 2018 Leadership Lafayette class in late October.