Mississippi's Must Reads
The Leadership Lafayette Program's 10 annual Leadership Award Winner is Sha' Simpson,Volunteer Coordinator at North Mississippi Regional Center. With her are Torie White (left), Leadership Lafayette Program chair; and David Guyton (right), Chamber Chairman. (Courtesy of Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce)

Chamber Leadership Lafayette Program Graduates 19 Emerging Leaders

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers November 6, 2017

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce recently graduated 19 emerging community leaders from its 29th annual Leadership Lafayette Program.

The 2017 class included: Cade Austin, Baptist Memorial Hospital; Betty Bloom, Bloom Again/Dignity.PERIOD; Jody Burnett, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church; Brooke Gobert, Trustmark National Bank; John Hopkins; Kelly Huckaby, Mississippi Federal Credit Union; Medora Justus, Hardy Reed/Univ. of Miss; Chloe Lloyd; Ed Maxwell, Watkins, Ward and Stafford; Jerad Myers, Turner Law, PLLC; Lauren Pace, FNB Oxford; Henry Paris, HomeFirst Mortgage; Justin Ramsey, Bancorp South; Rixter Sharpe, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Diagnostic Center; Sha’ Simpson, North Mississippi Regional Center; Afton Thomas, Southern Food Alliance at Univ. of Miss; Cobie Watkins, University of MS Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Alex White, University of Mississippi; Ryan Winters, Oxford Police Department.

Sha’ Simpson, Volunteer Coordinator at North Mississippi Regional Center, received the 10th Annual Leadership Award after a class vote.

The Chamber will begin accepting applications for the 2018 Leadership Lafayette class in late October.

