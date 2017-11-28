Chandler Named Associate Vice President at Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa has named Paige Chandler Associate Vice President of Financial Services and Comptroller.

Prior to joining the Phi Theta Kappa staff as Director of Financial Services in 2012, Chandler was Director of Finance for Catholic Charities in Jackson.

A certified public accountant, she earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting from Delta State University.

Chandler is assuming the duties of outgoing Chief Financial Officer Steve Mulhollen, who has accepted a position as executive pastor of business and administration at his church. Mulhollen served as Phi Theta Kappa’s external auditor for nearly eight years before joining the Headquarters staff in 2011. He served as CFO for six years and was also serving as Vice President of Scholarship and Operations.