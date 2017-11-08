Chef John David Forde set to run MGCCC’s City Line Café

Chef John David Forde of Starkville has been named chef for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s City Line Café. The restaurant is located in the Hospitality and Resort Management Center on DeBuys Road in Biloxi.

Forde, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Austin, Texas, in 2012, has worked for James Beard award-winning chefs John Besh, Stephan Pyles and Michael Sohocki.

Forde will also head up catering for the Hospitality and Resort Management Center, which is a new offering for events held at the center.