Clinton native to manage new Elite Physical Therapy office in Clinton

Matt Thomas of Clinton is manager for the new Elite Physical Therapy office in Clinton.

A Clinton resident since age 6, Thomas has treated patients in the area for the past 12 years. He graduated from Clinton High School and attended Mississippi College before earning bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in physical therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

He has more than 20 years of physical therapy experience in private practice, hospital outpatient and orthopedic/sport settings.

The center specializes in hand therapy (Thomas is a certified hand therapist), manual therapy, neurological rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, sports medicine, work and industry services, gait training, spine therapy, and fall prevention.