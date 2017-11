Michael McPhail has recently been promoted to Assistant Vice President at Community Bank, Ellisville. McPhail joined the bank in 2016 as a loan officer. In his new role, he will manage a portfolio, focusing on growing loans and deposits in the Hattiesburg market.

McPhail, a native of Yazoo City, completed his Bachelor Degree in Political Science with a minor in Business Administration at Mississippi State University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in May of 2016.