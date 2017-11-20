Community Foundation of Greater Jackson Announces 2018 Board of Trustees Officers and New Members

The Community Foundation of Greater Jackson has elected this year’s Board of Trustees leadership, as well as new Trustee members.

Leading the Board of Trustees are Jon C. Turner, Chairman; Jamie G Houston, III , Vice-Chair; Ashley N. Wicks, Treasurer and Mary Y. Dunbar, Secretary.

Newly elected members of the Board of Trustees include Will L. Crossley, Jr., Larry W. Edwards and John F. Hill.

Trustees are responsible for the governance and setting policy and direction for the Community Foundation, which holds more than $52 million in charitable assets. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has granted more than $35 million to improve the lives of people.