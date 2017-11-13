Corps Vicksburg District Selects District Counsel

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District recently selected David Dyer as its District Counsel.

Dyer will serve as the senior attorney adviser to the Commander and provide legal advice to all district division chiefs, supervisors and leaders on areas such as: regulatory guidance, environmental law, real estate law, contract law, claims, Freedom of Information Act requests, ethics and litigation processing. He will also as the primary liaison between Mississippi Valley Division senior counsel and the District Commander.

In 2007, Dyer joined the Corps, working for the New Orleans District as Assistant District Counsel. He has also served with the Army Geospatial Center and the Afghanistan Engineer District South. He previously worked in Vicksburg for a developmental assignment in 2012, as Deputy District Counsel.

Dyer has received numerous awards including the E. Manning Seltzer Award, Commanders’ Awards for Civilian Service, Achievement Medals for Civilian Service, the Civilian Combat Service Pin, the Secretary of Defense Global War on Terrorism Medal, and a Non-Article 5 NATO medal.