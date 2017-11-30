E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Diaz recognized with Spirit Award

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, Newsmakers November 30, 2017

Natalia Diaz was recently presented the Marsha N. Hamilton Spirit Award by Gov. Phil Bryant during the Excellence in Exporting awards ceremony. The award was given to Diaz for her service and professional dedication in economic development. Natalia is a member of the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, where she serves as the Director of Asset and Resource Management.

