District Names Chief for Resource Management Office

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, recently selected Cynthia Lee as chief of its Resource Management Office.

Lee will develop and administer finance and accounting, budget, manpower, and management analysis activities designed to meet organization needs. Her responsibilities include leading a staff of 16 government employees who provide resource management services to the Vicksburg District totaling over 1,000 employees in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas. She is also responsible for planning and executing programs in all District functional areas to include financial, budgeting, organization leadership and manpower management.

Previously she was the District’s finance and accounting officer. Lee began her career with the Corps in 2006 in the finance and accounting branch of the Resource Management Office. Prior to her career with the District, Lee served overseas as a quality assurance accountant for Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Japan, for six years.

She is a member of the American Society of Military Comptrollers. She is a graduate of the Vicksburg District’s Leadership Development Program and a member of the Corps Chapter Chamber of Commerce.

A native of Montgomery, Ala., a, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from Alabama State University. She is a certified defense financial manager and has a Level II DoD FM certification. Lee has over 18 years of financial management experience.

She and her husband, Robert, are residents of Vicksburg.