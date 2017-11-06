Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association a Semi-Finalist for Great American Main Street Award

Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association has been named a Top Ten Semi-Finalist for the Great American Main Street Award. This award is the most prestigious award a Main Street community can receive.

Three Main Street communities will be selected as overall winners for this award, which will be announced in March 2018. The award recognizes communities that revitalize their conventional downtown areas and create a vibrant, transformed Main Street.

Tupelo is located in the center of the Mississippi Hills. Famous for being the birthplace of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n’ Roll still serves as strong foundation for tourism and entertainment in Downtown Tupelo.

In their impressive 27-year history, the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association has generated over $165 million in public/private investment and received over 60 awards. .

Two Mississippi Main Street communities have received the GAMSA, Columbus in 2010 and Ocean Springs in 2013.