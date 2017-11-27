Dubois rejoins Community Bank

Shane’ E. Dubois has recently re-joined Community Bank as a Business Development Officer in the Flowood office. Dubois will help identify and assist customers with their banking needs, as well as represent Community Bank in the community.

The Jackson native is on the Flowood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Rankin County School District Foundation Board, and is a member of the Pisgah Elementary PTO. Dubois was recognized for her outstanding accomplishments by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2014 by being selected as one of the Top 50 Leading Business Women in Mississippi. She was also recognized for her service to the Rankin County School District by being named 2016 – 2017 Parent of the Year.

Dubois is married to Dan Dubois of Flowood. They have two children, Danielle (14) and Landon (10). They are active members of New Liberty Baptist Church in Morton.