EMBDC Recognizes September Ambassadors of the Month

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) recently presented its September Ambassadors of the Month awards. In first place was Krilecia Gianakos, right, with State Games of MS, second place went to Casey Hendricks, left, with The Montgomery Institute, and third place went Mary Atterberry, second from right, with Rush Health Systems. Also, winning the red ticket drawing was Lisa Sollie with MSU Meridian. The red ticket drawing is from the pool of ambassadors who have attended EMBDC events over the past month.