Fisher Phillips Attorney Earns Designation from Mid-South Super Lawyers

Jaklyn Wrigley, a labor and employment attorney with Fisher Phillips in Gulfport, has been included in the Mid-South Super Lawyers’ 2017 Rising Stars list. This year marks the fifth year Wrigley has been designated as a Rising Star.

Wrigley is the Secretary for the Board of the Young Lawyers Division of the Mississippi Bar and President of the Board of Trustees for the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. She also serves on the Economic Development Council for the City of Ocean Springs.

Wrigley is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law, summa cum laude, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in Spanish from the University of Mississippi. She is admitted in both Mississippi and Florida.

Super Lawyers is a service of Thomson Reuters, Legal Division. The selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent evaluation of candidates, a peer review of candidates and a good-standing and disciplinary check.