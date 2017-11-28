Fisher Phillips Blog Selected to Top 75 Health and Safety Blogs

The Fisher Phillips Workplace Safety and Health Law blog has been named as one of the best on the internet, according to Feedspot’s “Top 75 Health and Safety Blogs” ranking. Of the thousands of health and safety blogs reviewed, Fisher Philips was ranked 18th by Feedspot’s group of expert panelists.

The “Top 75 Health and Safety Blogs” are ranked based on Google reputation and search rankings, influence and popularity on social media platforms, quality and consistency of posts, and Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review. The “Top 75 Health and Safety Blogs” are recognized for their valuable contributions to workplace health and safety.

Fisher Phillips firm has more than 350 attorneys in 32 cities, including Gulfport.