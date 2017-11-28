Forrest General Marketing and Communications brings home several awards from MHA’s Maggie Awards

Forrest General’s Marketing and Communications Department was recently honored with several awards at the Mississippi Hospital Association’s 30th Annual Maggie Awards ceremony. Forrest General received a Maggie Award and the Best In Show Electronic Media designation for a campaign promoting Heart Month called My Next Heartbeat. It received a Maggie Award and the Best In Show Print Media designation for the hospital’s annual report, A Lifetime of Caring. It received two other Maggie Awards: one for Home is Where the Heart is for the Holidays, and one for a video testimonial about James Myles, who underwent the TAVR procedure and how his life changed because of it. The hospital was also recognized with anAward of Excellence for its television commercial titled Baby Friendly—Our Gift to You. Members of Forrest General Hospital’s Marketing and Communications Department are, from left, Chloe Rouse, photographer/videographer; Breanne Gaubert, CRM/Engagement Center coordinator; Krista Abbott, graphic designer; Marlene Harris, community health coordinator; Michael Marks, public relations coordinator; Michelle Leslie, director of Marketing and Communications; Amanda Kirby, media coordinator; Shelby York, internal communications specialist; Tyra Willamor, Spirit Girls and Sweeteas coordinator; Hayley Bush, social media and web specialist; Matt Bush, web coordinator. Not pictured: Kathy Walker, Spirit of Women coordinator. (Photo courtesy of Forrest General)