Four from MSU among latest SEC Fellows group

Four Mississippi State administrators are new Fellows of the Southeastern Conference Academic Leadership Development Program.

Now in its 10th year, ALDP was created to help prepare and advance academic administrators within the SEC’s 14 member universities — and beyond. In addition to individual campus development programs, the initiative involves two conference-wide workshops and a competitive fellowship program.

MSU’s 2017-18 Fellows include:

» Kari Babski-Reeves, associate dean of research and graduate studies and professor of industrial and systems engineering in MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering. She is a three-degree graduate of MSU who joined the industrial and systems engineering faculty in 2008. Her research is focused in the areas of human factors, ergonomics and safety.

» L. Wes Burger Jr., associate director of both the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station and Forest and Wildlife Research Center and Dale H. Arner Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management. He is a University of Missouri-Columbia doctoral graduate, is a Grisham Master Teacher who also is a research fellow at the campus’ Geosystems Research Institute.

» Will Evans Jr., professor and head of the Department of Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion in MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Evans, who joined the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in 2015, also holds joint appointments with MAFES and the MSU Extension Service. He is a University of Alabama doctoral graduate.

» Leslie Hossfeld, professor and head of the Department of Sociology in MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences. She is a North Carolina State University doctoral graduate, founder and director of the Mississippi Food Insecurity Project, and an associate director with the MSU-University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Myrlie Evers-Williams Institute for the Elimination of Health Disparities. She moved to Starkville in 2015.