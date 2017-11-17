Fuse.Cloud among nation’s fastest-growing inner city companies

Fuse.Cloud, a Jackson-based business technology provider, was recently recognized in Fortune Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in America’s inner cities. The list, known as the Inner City 100, is organized by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC). The winners were chosen based on growth revenue over a five-year period. Fuse.Cloud was ranked 85th on the list with a five-year growth rate of 78.33 percent.

ICIC is a non-profit organization founded in 1995 by Harvard professor Michael E. Porter. This award places Fuse.Cloud among an exclusive group of America’s most promising businesses leading efforts to contribute to the local economy by growing their businesses inside the city.

Since 2006, Fuse.Cloud has grown to serve thousands of businesses throughout the United States by providing voice over IP (VoIP), high-speed fiber internet and other cloud-based services.