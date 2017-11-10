Giachelli Named Mississippi Forestry Commission Fire Chief

Randy Giachelli was recently named new Fire Chief for the Mississippi Forestry Commission. Giachelli began his career with the agency as a Forestry Technician before moving to Assistant Regional Forester, Region 3. Giachelli has served on multiple federal detail deployments as a single-resource. Some of his job titles on federal detail have included Crew Boss, Heavy Equipment Boss, Engine Boss, and Strike Team Leader Trainee. He has responded to wildfire incidents in Texas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, California, Oregon, Wyoming, and Montana. Giachelli also serves as the Incident Commander for Mississippi’s All-Hazard Incident Management Response Team.

Giachelli will monitor and coordinate Mississippi’s wildland firefighting response activities, supervise federal deployments, and oversee the protection of our state’s natural resources to ensure healthy and productive forests for the people of Mississippi.