Gov. Bryant Appoints Lisa Howell Lauderdale County Court Judge

Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed Lisa Howell Lauderdale County Court judge.

Howell replaces Judge Frank M. Coleman, who retired. Howell joins Judge Veldore Young Graham on the county court bench. Howell’s post will appear on the ballot in November 2018.

Howell has served as assistant district attorney for the 10th Circuit Court District, which includes Lauderdale County, since 1995. Prior to that, she worked in private practice in Meridian.

Howell earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1986, and a juris doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law in 1991. She is a 1982 graduate of Meridian High School.

She serves as welfare chairman of the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian and is a member of the Lauderdale County Bar Association and the National District Attorneys Association. Howell attends St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Meridian.