Gulf Council names Roy Lipscomb Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Marine Patrol Master Sgt. Roy Lipscomb was recently named the 2016 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.

The Council chose Lipscomb from nominees submitted by the five Gulf states’ law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Coast Guard and NOAA Fisheries’ Office for Law Enforcement.

Lipscomb began working for the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources in 2003 as a fisheries technician in the agency’s Shellfish Bureau. He also served as a reserve officer for Marine Patrol. Lipscomb became a full-time Marine Patrol officer in 2014.

In addition to his work at MDMR, Lipscomb serves as a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.