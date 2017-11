Habitat for Humanity Bankers Build

Nine banking institutions are partnering for a third year in a row with Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area to sponsor and build a home on Greenview Drive in Jackson. Bank leaders instrumental in developing this partnership are (from left) Robert Leard, Regions, Commercial Banking Executive; Larry Ratzlaff, Origin Bank, Mississippi State President; Derrick Whittington, Community Bank of Mississippi, Assistant Vice President; Jason Walker, BancorpSouth, South Metro President Mid MS Division; George Broadstreet, Renasant Bank, Community Outreach VP; Johnny Ray, BankFirst, Executive Vice President & Jackson Regional President; Ben Aldridge, Trustmark, Senior VP, Corporate Treasury Services Sales Manager; Frances Ware, First Commercial Bank, Senior Vice President; Barry Prather, Community Bank of Mississippi, Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Hutchison, Wells Fargo, Branch Manager Ridgewood Court. (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area)

