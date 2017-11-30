Hamm Joins Hattiesburg Clinic Immediate Care – Petal

Dayna M. Hamm, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Immediate Care – Petal.

Hamm received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, where she also obtained a Master of Science in Nursing. Additionally, she earned a post-master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

She is board certified in family medicine by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, through which she also holds a professional membership. In her practice, Hamm has special interests in pediatrics and diabetes.