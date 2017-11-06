Hancock and Whitney Bank Earns another Top Rating from BauerFinancial, Inc.

America’s leading bank rating and analysis firm, BauerFinancial, Inc., has once again recommended Hancock and Whitney Bank as one of the strongest, safest banks in America—now for 112 consecutive quarters.

Based on the quarter ending June 30, the recent 4-Star Excellent rating indicates that Hancock Whitney excels in areas addressed by BauerFinancial’s proprietary rating standards.

“By earning BauerFinancial’s recommendation, Hancock and Whitney Bank has proven to clients and the communities the bank serves that it is committed to their needs and to financial discipline,” said Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial, Inc. “As times change, so do clients’ needs. Banks such as Hancock Whitney excel at finding ways to meet these every-changing needs while maintaining financial discipline and prudent underwriting.”

Hancock Bank locations in Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida and Whitney Bank locations in Louisiana and Texas.