HORNE’s Tax Partner Joins Mississippi Economic Council’s Board of Governors

HORNE LLP Tax Partner John Scott, CPA, recently joined the Mississippi Economic Council’s (MEC) Board of Governors.

Scott will assist the MEC in its mission of building a sense of statewide business community while also providing perspective in the specific areas of tax legislation and tax policies. The MEC is the state’s chamber of commerce, and its board of governors includes leading business people from industry groups spanning the state.

Scott is a partner in tax services at HORNE and a member of HORNE’s Board of Directors. He has more than 25 years of public accounting experience serving as a tax advisor to corporate, flow-through and individual clients. He has participated in providing value-added tax services including: tax compliance and planning, state and local tax restructuring, IRS practice, acquisition planning and structuring of transactions.