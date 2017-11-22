E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Gaming » IP’s Team Members of the Month of July and August

IP’s Team Members of the Month of July and August

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Gaming, Newsmakers November 22, 2017

IP Casino Resort Spa recognized employees for their service, dedication and work ethic for the months of July and August.

July’s honorees were Cheryln Dawkins (Hotel), Mona McCormick (Table Games), Mae Weidner (Food & Beverage), Jan Doolittle (Food &Beverage), Gene Hudson (Banquets) and Shavonia Williams (Food & Beverage).

August’s honorees included team members Randall Ball (Senses Spa & Salon), Brandon Durham (Housekeeping), Stephanie Barzo (Hotel Sale), Bonnie Boyd (Direct Mail), Brenda Le (Food & Beverage) and Bobby Williams (Banquets).

The IP team member selection committee identifies deserving team members to acknowledge their commitment.

Tagged with:

About MBJ Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*