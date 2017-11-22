IP’s Team Members of the Month of July and August

IP Casino Resort Spa recognized employees for their service, dedication and work ethic for the months of July and August.

July’s honorees were Cheryln Dawkins (Hotel), Mona McCormick (Table Games), Mae Weidner (Food & Beverage), Jan Doolittle (Food &Beverage), Gene Hudson (Banquets) and Shavonia Williams (Food & Beverage).

August’s honorees included team members Randall Ball (Senses Spa & Salon), Brandon Durham (Housekeeping), Stephanie Barzo (Hotel Sale), Bonnie Boyd (Direct Mail), Brenda Le (Food & Beverage) and Bobby Williams (Banquets).

The IP team member selection committee identifies deserving team members to acknowledge their commitment.