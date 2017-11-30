Jeanne Kimble Joins Auto/Mate Dealership Systems as New Regional Sales Rep for Southeast Territory

Auto/Mate Dealership Systems has named Jeanne Kimble as the DMS company’s most recent regional sales rep for the Gulf Coast. Kimble has 10 years sales and marketing experience in the retail automotive industry.

Kimble’s prior experience includes working as a district sales manager for OneCommand, a regional digital marketing advisor for CDK Global and as a field sales manager for Cars.com. In her new position, she will be responsible for cultivating and managing relationships with franchise auto dealerships in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and southeast Texas.