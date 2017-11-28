Johnson Named Mississippi Forestry Association’s Outstanding Logger of the Year

Mississippi Forestry Association has selected Rodney Johnson of Pheba as the 2017 Outstanding Logger of the Year. Johnson built Johnson Timber Co. and is also active in forestry outside of his job. He hosts field days on his property, serves on the board of the CCFA, and often sponsors their meetings.

Johnson bought the company from his father 19 years ago. Both of his sons and his wife, work in the business. The Johnson team includes one part time and two full time office managers, a truck shop manager, a wood yard employee, 14 truck drivers, six logging crew members, one logging crew supervisor, and one registered forester.