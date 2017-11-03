Karam joins Hattiesburg Clinic to direct new service

Claudia Karam, M.D., has joined the Hattiesburg Clinic and will direct the new Functional & Integrative Medicine service.

Dr. Karam received her medical degree from the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. She completed an internship in internal medicine at Emory University in Atlanta. She completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., where she served as chief resident.

Karam is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She is also certified in anti-aging medicine by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.