Keil joins Community Bank as Senior Vice President

Martin Keil recently joined Community Bank as Senior Vice President in the Brandon main office. Keil joins Community Bank with over 27 years of banking experience, most recently with Trustmark. In his new role, Keil will specialize in commercial and construction lending.

Keil has earned both his Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College. He is also a graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Keil is a vice president for the Rankin County Kiwanis, Rankin County Chamber, and past president and board member for BEST Inc. Previously, Keil was recognized by the Rankin County School District as the Parent of the Year. He is married to Angie Keil and they have two daughters, Claire and Madison. They are active members of Brandon First Baptist Church.