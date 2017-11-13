Leadership Jackson County class graduates

The Leadership Jackson County class of 2017 recently held its graduation ceremonies. Included in this year’s class were: David J. Venus V., Bancorp South Bank; Gregory G. Capranica, Cable ONE Business; Melissa Nell Ceasar, Charter Bank; Stephanie Christine Bitowski Barthes, Chevron; Melanie Phillips Landsiedel, Chevron; Kenneth Eugene Taylor, Jr., Chevron; Derek McCoy, City of Gautier – Fire Department; Stephanie Levet Coleman, City of Moss Point; Suzanne Steinberger Kinsey, City of Pascagoula; Michael Randall Harper, City of Pascagoula – Police Department; Jamie Danielle Redding, City of Pascagoula – Police Department; William Andrew Douglass, Compton Engineering, Inc.; Adam Joseph Haygood, First Federal Savings & Loan; Samuel Travis Stauter, First Federal Savings & Loan; James Lawrence Skrmetta, Gulf Coast Research Laboratory; Adam Powell Askew, Hancock Bank; Kristy Sargent, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Gulfport; Fatina Charnette Brave, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Edgar Roberto Santos, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Joseph Glenn Barlow, Jackson County Animal Shelter; Claude Randell Bosarge, Jackson County Board of Supervisors; Brenda Minyard Lancaster, Jackson County CASA, Inc.; Randy Todd Carney, Jackson County Circuit Clerk; Anthony D. Johnson, Jackson County Fire District; Michael David Wright, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department; Christian E. Hartley, Keesler Federal Credit Union; James Riece Fleming, Merchants & Marine Bank; Dr. Terri Lea Sasser, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Michelle Diane Sekul, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Cedrick Arnez Hurd, Mississippi Power Company; Nicky Wayne Maxwell, Mississippi Security Police, Inc.; Dr. Shannon M. Vincent, Moss Point School District; Patrick A. Whelan, NASA/ Shared Services Center; Paricia Ann Coleman, Navigator Credit Union; Hannah Elaine Hughes, Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA; Victoria Rosetti Applewhite, Ocean Springs LIVE, LLC; Jerald Lee Twiggs, Ocean Springs School District; Erin Suzanne Parker, Pascagoula River Audubon Center; Belinda Lee Dammen, Pascagoula-Gautier School District; Susan S. Russell, Singing River Health System; Laura Dianne Sessum, Singing River Health System Foundation; John Jay Fletcher Jr., The First – A National Banking Association; Erin Rosetti, Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Courtesy of Jackson County Chamber of Commerce)