LUBA Workers’ Comp receives “A- Excellent” A.M. Best rating for 14 consecutive years

A.M. Best has affirmed the “A- Excellent” rating for the financial strength of LUBA Workers’ Comp, a regional casualty insurance company. The company has been rated “A- Excellent” since LUBA’s first rating in 2003.

Founded in 1889, A.M. Best is the world’s oldest insurance rating and information service. LUBA’s “A- Excellent” rating reflects its “disciplined underwriting and focus on risk management with excellent operating results,” according to A.M. Best. “Despite difficult market conditions, LUBA has still outperformed its peers and the industry composite.”

Founded in 1991, Baton Rouge-based LUBA Workers’ Comp covers businesses in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas.