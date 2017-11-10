Mad Genius Digital and Design Teams Expand Staff

Ridgeland-based advertising and digital agency, Mad Genius, has added three new employees to the lab.

Anasthia Johnson has been hired as Digital Marketing Director. A Google-certified digital advertising strategist, Johnson will oversee all digital advertising operations for Mad Genius’s clients.

Kim Shirley has joined the web development team as Digital Project Manager. Shirley will work with web development services for regional and national clients.

Kirk Thornton, a graphic designer, and recent graduate of University of Mississippi’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program has joined the design team as Graphic Designer, where he will use his design and photography skills.