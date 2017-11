Madison County Business League & Foundation Board of Directors photo

The Madison County Business League & Foundation recently announced its 2017-18 Board of Directors elected by its membership. Members are, front row, from left, Cecil Harper, Harper Rains Knight & Co.; Donna Sims - Vice Chairman, BankPlus; Phil Buffington, Chairman, Adams & Reese; Brad Maley, Secretary/Treasurer, BancorpSouth; Renee Rice, First Commercial Bank. Top row, Doug Hederman, Hederman Brothers; Alon Bee- Advisory Board, Regions; Jim Smith, Merrill Lynch; John Brunini, Butler Snow; Brad McMullan, bfac.com; Dr. Dwight Luckett, MCEDA Appointee; Doug Jones, MCEDA Appointee; Bill Senter, Atmos Energy; Jan Collins, MCBL&F Executive Director. Not pictured: Rodney Grogan, MMC Materials, Inc.; Wesley Goings, C Spire; Calvin Harris, MCEDA Appointee.

