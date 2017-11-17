The Madison County Business League & Foundation elects new board of directors

The Madison County Business League & Foundation recently elected six new board members.

Elected were: Doug Hederman (2017-2021), Hederman Brothers, Gold Sponsor; Wesley Goings, (2017-2021), C Spire, Pillar Sponsor; Renee Rice, (2017-2021), First Commercial Bank, Silver Sponsor; Johnny Brunini (2017-2020), Butler Snow, Pillar Sponsor; Cecil Harper (2017-2019), Harper Rains Knight & Co., Gold Sponsor; Bill Senter (2017-2019) Atmos Energy, Platinum Sponsor.

Hederman, a native of Jackson, is President and Chief Executive Officer of Hederman Brothers Printing and Direct Mail, the largest sheetfed commercial printing company in Mississippi. He has been with Hederman Brothers since 1999 and is the fourth generation owner of their family business. Hederman currently serves on the following boards: Mississippi Baptist Hospital Foundation, Greater Jackson Partnership, Belhaven University, Powers and Lake Foundation, Jackson Heart Foundation, Young Life of Mississippi, University of Mississippi Foundation, Jackson Preparatory School and Lantern Medical Clinic.

Rice is Senior Vice President in the Ridgeland office of First Commercial Bank. Her responsibilities include commercial lending, business development and management of the Ridgeland operation. Rice was previously with M&F Bank and Renasant Bank for 18 years in Madison County. She is a Columbus, native and a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a BBA in Banking and Finance. Further training was completed at the Graduate School of Banking of the South at LSU. She is a 2004 Graduate of Leadership Mississippi and a graduate of Leadership Madison County, having served as a trustee. Rice is also a board member of the Madison County Community Trust. Rice currently serves on the Finance and Economics Advisory Board at Mississippi State University and the Jackson Academy Board of Trustees, where she is secretary. .

Goings has served as President of Telapex, Inc. (parent company of C Spire and Franklin Telephone Company), based in Ridgeland, since 2012 and has been with Telapex since 1996 in numerous roles. Goings has an undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University and a Masters in Management from Birmingham-Southern College. He is a 2003 graduate of Leadership Mississippi. He previously served on the St. Andrew’s Episcopal School Board as a trustee and treasurer. He has served as a director of other organizations, including the Jackson Zoo and the Madison County Foundation.

Senter is Division Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs for Atmos Energy Corporation Mississippi. Senter earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master in Business Administration from Wake Forest University. He has 39 years of investor-owned utility experience. He has appeared as an expert witness before state regulatory agencies throughout the Southeast on a wide range of utility rate and financial matters. For 17 years he was employed in the telecommunications industry, primarily with GTE Corporation (now Verizon Communications). For the past 22 years, he has been employed in the natural gas industry with Atmos Energy Corporation. Bill assumed his current position in 2003 upon Atmos Energy’s acquisition of Mississippi Valley Gas Company. He is a past chairman of the American Gas Association’s State Regulatory Committee. He is also a 2013 graduate of Leadership Madison County.

Brunini is a partner with the Butler Snow law firm and practices in the firm’s Ridgeland office. He graduated from Millsaps College with a B.A. in 1996 and from Wake Forest University Law School with a J.D. in 2000. Burnini regularly represents clients engaging in industrial, manufacturing and land use activities that require environmental permitting and compliance expertise. He regularly appears and represents clients before the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, and state and federal courts in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Harper is a Certified Public Accountant and President of the accounting firm of Harper, Rains, Knight & Company, P.A. in Madison County. Harper has over 40 years of experience in public accounting and serves as the firm’s managing director. Harper graduated with “Special Distinction” from Mississippi College where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. He is a CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Central Chapter of Certified Public Accountants, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He was named Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2004 by the Mississippi College School of Business.